Passenger satisfaction with rail services has reached a new low

Passenger satisfaction with rail services, including Northern which operates services in Worksop, has fallen to a 10-year low a latest survey has revealed.

In the latest survey, overall satisfaction with rail services was 79 per cent, the lowest level since 2008, with more than one in five passengers, 21 per cent, not satisfied.

Transport Focus’s latest National Rail Passenger Survey, which captures satisfaction of more than 25,000 passengers with their latest journey.

With worsening punctuality, the timetable chaos last summer, and lamentable strikes, passengers are less happy than at any time since 2008, said the rail passenger watchdog today.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of the independent watchdog Transport Focus, said: “Our latest survey confirms passenger satisfaction has fallen to a 10-year low.

“Government and the industry must continue to focus on performance.

“In the longer term the Government’s Rail Review must bring about fundamental change.

“Passenger irritation at poor performance erodes their most basic trust in the industry.

“Passenger frustration at continual fare increases saps confidence in the system to reform itself.

“Passenger anger during the summer timetable crisis was palpable.

“A better value for money and more reliable railway must arrive soon for passengers.”

Overall satisfaction fell for regional operators, including Northern, to 79 per cent in the latest survey.

The biggest declines in satisfaction were with usefulness of information about delays.

It is notable that overall satisfaction for regional operators stood at 86 per cent in autumn 2008.

Comparing the percentage of journeys that passengers rated as satisfactory overall with the same measure in Autumn 2017.

Two out of 25 train companies have significantly improved and over the same period seven operators have significantly declined, including Northern.

Nationally the percentage of journeys rated as satisfactory overall for punctuality/reliability was 71 per cent, a figure significantly down year on year compared to 74 per cent in Autumn 2017 and substantially lower than the 81 per cent recorded in autumn 2008.

The proportion of journeys rated by passengers as satisfactory in terms of value for money for the price of their ticket scored nationally at 46 per cent, a figure that is unchanged compared to autumn 2008.