Part of M1 shut after 'serious' crash

The M1 southbound between junctions 27 and 26 is now open again after a 'serious' crash earlier this morning.

A Highways England spokesman said: "We are in the process of removing the closure at junction 28 and will confirm when this section is open."

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a 'serious collision' on the stretch of the motorway at 5.40am.

The spokesman advised urged people with information or dash cam footage to call police on 101, quoting 142 of March 24, 2018.

