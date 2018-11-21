Get away from it all with a break at the Sherwood Hideaway - review

With the stresses and strains of modern life, sometimes we just need to get away from it all for a bit.

And that's exactly what we did during our stay at the Sherwood Hideaway.

Bedrooms are spacious and modern

Nothing could be more relaxing than a cosy lodge in the middle of the forest where you can take a break, and relax with family or friends.

Set in the heart of Sherwood Forest, Sherwood Hideaway is in a great location within easy access to Mansfield, Nottingham, Clumber Park and the surrounding areas.

And with pet-friendly lodges available, your four-legged friend doesn't need to miss out either.

We stayed in a two-bedroom pet-friendly rustic lodge, which featured one room with a four-poster bed and en-suite bathroom, and a second with twin beds.

Each lodge has its own private hot tub

The modern kitchen was equipped with everything we needed for our stay, and the comfortable lounge boasted a TV, docking station and log burner effect fire.

And outside, there was even our own private hot tub, where we spent our evenings relaxing and enjoying a glass or two of something alcoholic!

Our trip also got off to a great start when we were greeted with a bottle of wine and a box of handmade chocolates, to make us feel welcome.

There are lots of great walks in the area, with various routes pointed out to us as we arrived by the friendly reception staff.

View from the terrace of one of the lodges.

So whether you're taking your dog, or simply want to get out and have some fresh air, going out on foot is a great way to do it.

However, if you fancy venturing further afield, there's car parking available next to each lodge, and Sherwood Hideaway is set off a main road, so it's a great base from which to explore the area.

Lodges are available in various sizes, so whether it's a couples getaway you're after, or a group weekend away, there's sure to be something to suit your needs.

Prices start from £621 for three nights (Fri - Mon) based on 4 people staying in a 2 bed lodge.

The lounge.

For more information, see the website https://www.sherwoodhideaway.com/ or call 01623 824 594.