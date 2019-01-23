Off-duty cops pinch drink driver in Edwinstowe

Off-duty policemen detained a drink driver in Edwinstowe after they saw his car swaying into the opposite lane, a court heard.

Lee Findlay was confronted by the officers when he got out of his Vauxhall Astra, on Henton Road, at 7pm, on November 24.

A test revealed he had 98 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Finday, who had no previous convictions and was unrepresented, said he had recently been made redundant and was living with his mother.

“It was a silly mistake,” he told magistrates.

Findlay, 39, of Bentinck Close, Boughton, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

A 12 month community order, with 80 hours of unpaid work, was imposed.

He was banned for 24 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course, which will cut the disqualification by 204 days if completed before July 2020.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.