Nursing pair using happy distractions to help dementia patients

Two nursing assistants at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust’s Tickhill Road Hospital have created a room for people with dementia and memory problems.

Johanne Keeton and Jayne Powney have turned on of the spare rooms at the site into a place that gives patients the opportunity to reminisce and talk about days gone by as part of their treatment.

The room which has been named The Distraction Room is packed full of 1940s and 1950s themed items, including am old fashioned telephone and a radio playing music from patients’ younger days.

Johanne said: “This is the first time that I have done anything like this.

“The room is proving very popular with our patients, their family and carers.

Jayne added: “It has been very enjoyable seeing the room come to life.

“Although we came up with the idea for the distraction room, it would not have been possible without the support from our ward manager Roshanne Fox and our colleagues and friends who donated the many items.”