Notts pub poker player wins Vegas Player of the Year

A female pub poker player from Nottinghamshire has been voted UK Player of the Year 2018 following a high-profile tournament in Las Vegas.

Caroline Quinn, from Hucknall, has just returned home having secured the Player of the Year of accolade at the Redtooth Poker VEGAS100 event.

Now in its twelfth year, Redtooth, the UK’s largest live pub poker league operates with more than 1,000 venues. More than 180,000 players have registered with Redtooth since the league was launched.

Caroline, who plays at the Green Dragon, Hucknall, said: “I really didn’t expect to win Player of the Year. Poker is such a male dominated sport, and I was up against four males who have played really well all year, so I thought I had no chance of winning.

“When I found out I’d won I was so surprised. So, I had quite a few drinks and a good laugh with my friends to celebrate.

“I feel really privileged to have won especially as the award is voted for by all the participants of the Vegas100 tournament.

"I am really committed to playing Poker so to have been recognised by my peers really means a lot to me.

“It was great competing in the VEGAS100 2018 for the third time. Unfortunately, it was my worst performance as I didn’t have any luck, but it is such an amazing place to be.

“Everyone that is involved with the event are so friendly and fantastic. They are brilliant company to be in so it’s like one massive family which creates a great atmosphere.

“I’ve already bought my season ticket for the tours and for the European leg in Prague. My main goal is to be able to compete at VEGAS100 next year, and of course, to win it. It would be great to be the first overall female winner of the tournament.”

Caroline had progressed by qualifying from her pub league at the Green Dragon in her hometown of Hucknall, before securing her ticket to Vegas.

Martin Green, managing director of Redtooth, said: “Over the years the competition has just got bigger and better. We are absolutely delighted for Caroline and would like to congratulate her on winning Player of the Year.”

“She fought off incredibly tough competition to win this award. To be named the players Player of the Year is a fantastic achievement, she should be very proud.”