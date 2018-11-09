Notts man jailed for raping a young woman at knife point

A Nottinghamshire man who raped a young woman at knife point has been sentenced to at least seven-and-a-half years in prison.

Mitchell Palmer appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, November 8, having pleaded guilty to rape at a previous hearing on August 8.

Mitchell Palmer

The 21-year-old, formerly of Radford in Nottingham, was arrested after he threatened the woman with a knife and raped her at her home, stabbing her when she tried to resist.

Palmer was sentenced to seven-and-half years with a five year extension which means he could serve a total of 12-and-a-half years in prison. He was also given a life-long Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Police Constable Gabriella Hennessy said: "This was a particularly disturbing case where Palmer took advantage of the victim's good nature and kindness and committed a very calculated and violent attack.

"He has destroyed this young woman's trust and changed her life forever.

"I can only commend the victim for her strength and bravery and hope that she gets some comfort from the court result today.

"This conviction once again shows our commitment to thoroughly investigating reports of sexual violence and robustly bringing suspects to justice."