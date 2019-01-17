Notts man found dead in Vietnam

The body of a Nottinghamshire man who went missing in Vietnam has been found.

Steve Bush, had lived in the country for 10 years but vanished last week from the hotel where he was staying.

Amanda, his sister, said the news of his death is "devastating".

She also said the family had been sent messages that her brother had been kidnapped or murdered before his body was found.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman said: "We are supporting the family of a British man following his death in Vietnam, and are in contact with the Vietnamese authorities."