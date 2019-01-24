Nottinghamshire Police launches recruitment drive for special constables

Nottinghamshire Police has launched a recruitment drive for special constables.

What is a special constable?

Special constables (or 'specials') are volunteer police officers with the same powers as regular officers. They work in partnership with regular officers and the wider policing family, such as police community support officers (PCSOs). Specials spend a minimum of four hours a week supporting their police colleagues to tackle crime in their communities.

What do special constables do?

Specials take part in frontline police work. They spend most of their time on the streets, doing intelligence-based patrols in crime hotspots or taking part in crime-prevention initiatives. This could mean anything from keeping town centres safe at night to conducting house-to-house enquiries or helping prevent vulnerable members of the community from becoming victims of crime.

How many hours do special constables have to volunteer?

Nottinghamshire Police asks that specials volunteer a minimum of 16 hours a month. Most police forces expect specials to perform around four hours' duty per week (roughly 17 hours per month).

How do I apply?

Visit the Nottinghamshire Police website. The recruitment drive ends on January 31.