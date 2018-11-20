Nottinghamshire Police issue warning about phone call you may receive

Nottinghamshire Police is urging people to be wary of spoof calls.

A force spokesperson said: "We received a report on Saturday from someone saying they'd received a scam call from a person claiming to be from HMRC. The victim was instantly suspicious and ended the call.

"When they Googled the number (0115 9670999) it came back as Nottinghamshire Police.

"This is a common tactic used by fraudsters where they falsify information displayed on caller ID systems, tricking people in believing they're receiving a call from someone they know, a bank, HMRC or even the police.

"Always be wary about what the caller is asking of you. Never give out personal details, security information or bank details over the telephone unless you're 100 per cent sure that the person is legitimate.

"If you're not sure, tell them you will phone them back on the number that you know to be a genuine number for the organisation, not the one they provide.

"If you receive a suspicious call, report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040."