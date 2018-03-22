Nottinghamshire Police classed as 'good' in report

Significant progress has been made by Nottinghamshire Police, according to a report from Her Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary (HMIC).

The report, which has been published today, looked at the force's approach to preventing and investigating crime and anti-social behaviour, tackling serious and organised crime, managing offenders and protecting those most vulnerable.

It shows that overall the force has improved to 'good' from a previous rating of 'requires improvement'.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Barber said: "We are pleased that the HMICFRS has recognised the improvement and the hard work we have done to make a difference to the overall effectiveness of the service we provide.

"There is still much to do and since the inspection these changes have been embedded into our working practices and we are continuing to recruit additional officers to bolster response and protect the front line. Neighbourhood policing is an essential part of our policing commitment, providing a significant link between our day-to-day work and our communities. We believe in local policing and we will continue to deliver it, as reflected in our structural changes from April.

"As a force we are continuing to work with our partners and develop our engagement with communities. We maximise the enthusiasm and skills of our volunteers, using them to best effect, and take a problem-solving approach to tackle long-term issues.

"We have effective ways of identifying risks, engaging the workforce and developing the skills and capacity that the force requires to ensure we have the necessary arrangements in place to deal with national threats, including terrorism, cyber-crime, public order, civil emergencies, child sexual abuse and serious and organised crime.

"The improving picture of the force’s effectiveness is a really positive step for Nottinghamshire. We have made significant efficiency savings which enables us to reinvest back into the front line, to protect the public and keep people safe."

Paddy Tipping, Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire, welcomed the report.

He said: "A 'good' grade is good news for the public and the force itself, providing a boost to all those who have worked so hard to achieve this.

"The report highlights that Nottinghamshire officers and staff have performed effectively against a backdrop of challenges including the reduction in resources, the real threat of terrorist activity, the increasing number of calls for assistance and the changing face of crime itself.

"The overall 'good' assessment reflects the changes implemented by the leadership team and every member of the force. The commitment to protecting and supporting community safety is impressive. Of course there is more to do, but this is real and positive progress."