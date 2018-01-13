Nottingham train station open after fire

Nottingham train station opens after a blaze which took 60 firefighters to put out.

The fire broke out at 6,30am on Friday, January 12, and lasted nearly 12 hours.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted at the time that eight appliances were on the scene with crews from London Road, Arnold, Carlton, Highfields and Mansfield fire stations were in attendance. The fire is now out.

The station will run with a slightly reduced service.

Nottingham train station fire treated as arson

All entrances have now opened and Platforms 1 to 5 are operational.

East Midlands Trains has said: "Toilet facilities [at the station] are not available and the station lifts are not working.

"Ticket Vending Machines will only be accepting cash and the ticket booking office will remain closed. You can collect tickets at an alternative station."

It has been reported that Platforms 6 and 7 will remain closed.