North Nottinghamshire campsite set to hold swingers festival

Swingers from across the country are expected to descend on a North Notts beauty spot next month.

The wife-swapping festival will welcome campers, caravans and tents at 'Swing Camp' when it takes over a "beautiful" North Notts campsite.

If you fancy a weekend of debauchery, you can sign up to fabswingers.com for free

Admittance is strictly limited to members of the site.

Tickets are pretty reasonable as festivals go, costing just £20 a night without electricity and £25 with.

To find out the exact location of the camp - taking place on April 26-27 - interested parties must message the organisers via the website.

Ten pitches have already been snapped up by adventurous types but rest assured if you've booked a camping trip in north Notts the same weekend you won't stumble across any naughty business as organisers have said they have the "sole use of this beautiful site".

As well as swinging activities there will also be a barbecue and boozy sex games, according to a report from The Sun