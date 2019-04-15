Nominations are open for this year’s Nottinghamshire Community Hero Award

Nottinghamshire County Council is looking for more community heroes and heroines for this year’s Chairman’s Community Hero Award, writes Coun Sue Saddington.

Nominations are open now for people who go the extra mile for a neighbour, an organisation or their local community.

The award is an opportunity to raise the profile of community champions in local areas right across the county.

There are so many people who do a tremendous amount of work which doesn’t get recognised, so these awards seek to address that.

It also gives me a chance to say a big ‘thank you’ to the chosen nominee for everything they do.

This is the last Community Hero Award which I will present as chairman, so I would like to end my term of office by saying thank you to our wonderful and inspiring unsung heroes in this way.

Some ideas for nominees could be those who help vulnerable people with their shopping, provide lifts to medical appointments, support young people in their community, volunteer for a good cause, or lead a local community project which has made a difference to people’s lives.

The person you nominate could have helped someone in crisis, been involved in a heroic act or carried out some other selfless act which deserves to be recognised.

Once the winner has been chosen, I will get to meet them and have the pleasure of presenting them with an award for their achievements.

The Nottinghamshire Community Hero nominations criteria are:

· Nominees must live in the county.

· Nominees must work or volunteer within the county.

· Nominations should not be party political.

· Nominees and those nominating would feature in award publicity.

To nominate someone, please visit www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/nottscommunityheroes.

Nominations close on April 30.