No trains are running between Nottingham and London today (March 24), because of damage to overhead wires at Cricklewood.

East Midlands Trains said:

No trains between Nottingham and London due to wire damage

"None our trains on the route are able to run between Luton and London St Pancras in either direction.

"At present we have no estimate for when we will be able to run our trains

"We are strongly advising customers not to travel to / from London St Pancras today, alternative routes are the only option.

"There is damage to overhead wires at Cricklewood. This is between Luton and London St Pancras International and is disrupting our trains on the Sheffield / Nottingham / London St Pancras route.



"At present Network Rail are making arrangements to repair the damage. This will mean specialist equipment being brought to the site."

If you are heading to London today, you can take the alternative routes:

Sheffield

You may travel to Doncaster where you should change for a train to London Kings Cross

Derby/Chesterfield

You may travel to Birmingham New Street where you should change for a train to London Euston

Nottingham

You may travel to Grantham where you should change for a train to London Kings Cross, we will have replacement buses from 08:45 to take you to Grantham to catch connections to London Kings Cross.

Leicester

You may travel to Nuneaton where you should change for a train to London Euston

We have ticket acceptance in place with London Undergound / Northern and Transpennine Express on any reasonable route.

All of these alternative route options are available in the opposite direction too. Don’t worry about your ticket, we have already made arrangements with other train companies for you to travel with your original ticket

We are trying to arrange replacement buses from Luton to go to Edgware Underground station where East Midlands Trains tickets will be accepted into London. These will be in place from 08:45 however these buses are limited in capacity.



These arrangements will remain in place until the line re-opens and the train service recovers.

Your Advance purchase ticket may be used on other trains, than booked on the affected routes

You can get the latest news and updates on disruption by following us on Twitter @EMTrains.