Nine-year-old Worksop boy thanks ‘supernan’ with Guardian Rose award

A Worksop woman who has selflessly raised her four granchildren been hailed a “supernan” and thanked for her kindness with a Guardian Rose award.

Patricia Ecclestone was presented with the accolade in a surprise ceremony at Prospect Hill Junior’s school on Tuesday (March 20).

Patricia, who works as a chef, was nominated by her nine-year-old grandson, Lucas Fisher.

Lucas approached members of staff at Prospect Hill for advice on how he could thank his Nan for everything she does for him and his siblings.

They decided a Guardian Rose would be the perfect way to say thank you and set about organising a surprise presentation.

Lucas said: “I would like to nominate my Nan because she is not just a Nan, she is a Supernan.

“She has selflessly brought me, my two sisters and my older brother up, along with her own family, a son and a daughter.

“Sometimes there are as many as 11 people in our house all needing her care.

“I don’t know how she finds the time to work as a chef, too.

“She puts herself after everyone else when really, she should be relaxing with her feet up. Thank you nan.”

Lucas’s teacher, Katie Holden, said: “Lucas thought long and hard about this nomination and the reasons behind it and it has certianly come from the heart.

“He is a thoughtful young man and thought of this idea himself and approached our in-school councillor with his idea to do this.

“It was a lovely experience and as Lucas’ teacher I was really proud of him.

“His Nan was totally surprised and overwhelmed.”

The Guardian Rose was generously donated by Bo-Kay, a popular Worksop florist based on Watson Road.

