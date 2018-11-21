Night in cells for Worksop man’s £10 cannabis bag

A Worksop man who dropped a bag of cannabis while visiting council offices spent a night in the cells, a court heard.

Callhan Bolton didn’t realise he had dropped the £10 bag inside the Queen’s Building, on Potter Street, on August 28.

Treve Lander, mitigating, said a security guard picked up the bag and when Bolton returned he admitted it was his straight away.

He said Bolton smoked the drug to manage the pain from an elbow injury, and had spent a whole day in custody.

Bolton, 24, of Osburton View, admitted possession of the Class B drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He received a one year conditional discharge, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 government surcharge, at the rate of £5 per week.