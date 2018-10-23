New ‘unique’ war memorial for Gainsborough

The Gainsborough Heritage Centre is set to unveil a unique permanent war memorial that records the names of each soldier who died during World War One.

Andrew Birkitt, chairman, said: “Thanks go to the work of historian Peter Bradshaw as well as the Gainsborough Heritage Centre and the Friends of the General Cemetery.

“They have all worked tirelessly over the last few years to share knowledge with the local community about the Gainsborough men who were killed, injured and fought during WW1.

“Alongside our new current exhibition focused on the stories of men who served for our country, the Centre is unveiling a permanent memorial to those who died. On Saturday, November 3, we welcome the community to help us commemorate over 500 men who were killed during the War. The memorial will be the first in the town that will record all of the names.”

The memorial will be unveiled at 10.30am and visitors are encouraged to also visit the new exhibition that shows the effects of World War One on the people and families of Gainsborough.

The exhibition focuses on the use of personal communications such as postcards and letters between loved ones as well as local newspaper reports that recorded thoughts, messages and news from the front.

The Centre’s collection will share untold stories and recollections from individuals at the time that the War impacted the town.

The Centre is open every Tuesday 10am until 4pm, Saturday 10am until 4pm and Sunday 11am until 4pm. Last admission is at 3.30pm.

For more information visit www.gainsboroughheritage.co.uk, email chairman@gainsboroughheritage.com or call 01427 610526.