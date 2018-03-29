New recruit to help boost companies presence in Lincolnshire

A Gainsborough business as appointed a new relationship manager to boost its presence across Lincolnshire

Tom Gawne has joined financial services broker, Midlands Asset Finance (MAF) to support clients in Lincolnshire and the East Midlands with any asset finance, invoice finance or property funding.

Tom said: “I’m really excited to be starting with MAF and all the new challenges it will bring. I’m looking forward to building new relationships with clients throughout Lincolnshire and supporting them on this journey.”