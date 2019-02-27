New housing development could transform derelict land in Worksop

A derelict patch of land in Worksop could be transformed into more than 100 new homes.

The regeneration is part of a new and innovative Council Housing project which wil start later this year.

The site which sits between Lincoln Street and Furnival Street in Manton can accommodate around 110 dwellings and Bassetlaw District Council is expected to submit a planning application for the first phase of development in March, with the ambition of work starting in the autumn.

Two properties on Furnival Street were demolished in January to create a new access to the site and plans are now moving quickly to get the development underway.

In 2015, the council asked local residents what kind of development they would like to see on the site, known locally as ‘the old allotments’.

From the 178 responses received as part of a six-week consultation, residents said they would like to see some form of Council Housing with a mix of two, three and four- bedroomed properties.

Coun Steve Scotthorne, Cabinet Member for Housing at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “After consulting with local residents the council is delivering on their ambition to have a greater mix of Council housing in this area.

“Over the next few weeks we will be seeking planning permission for phase one of the development that will include clearance of the site, in addition to building the first tranche of properties.”

“We already have a strong track record of creating new council housing with projects in Harworth delivering 83 houses and the Independent Living development at Priory Court in Worksop, which is currently under construction, set to deliver a further 52 properties.

“This project will bring forward a high quality scheme that delivers modern, innovative and energy efficient housing that improves neighbourhoods, supports local jobs and continues the council’s ambition to increase the amount of council housing in our district.

“We have already been looking at potential partnership arrangements, are exploring the option of grant funding and hope to start work on site in the autumn of 2019.”