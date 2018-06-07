New clothing range now available at Gainsborough’s Poundland

Gainsborough’s Poundland is expanding to offer shoppers a range of clothing.

The clothing arm of the national discount retail chain, Pep and Co, is currently being rolled out across the UK after opening their first store in Kettering in 2015.

From 2017 the company have introduced the ‘store in a store’ and the Marshall’s Yard branch is now the latest one to open.

Kim Hollowell from Poundland said; “It’s our mission to ensure families in every community spend less on their clothing.

“We believe in keeping things simple to keep our costs low – this in turn keeps prices down for our customers, so they really can spend a little and get a lot.”

Alison Shipperbottom, centre manager of Marshall’s Yard, said: “This is great news for Gainsborough, we know from our shoppers that more kids clothing is definitely needed and this range should be a hit.

“We wish Pep and Co every success.”

The expansion of the store has created three new jobs and the team and have been pleased with the feedback from shoppers so far since it opened.