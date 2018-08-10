New car park aims to relieve road congestion near Retford station

A new car park is opening in Retford next week in a bid to relieve traffic congestion on streets around the station area.

The privately-run Victoria Road car park is expected to welcome its first paying customers on Wednesday, August 15, following a £200,000 project to purchase and convert the site.

It occupies a site on the main approach road to the station, the B6044, running off Albert Road.

Operator Richard Marriott said: “There is an obvious need in the area. The roads up to the station have become a parking place for commuters, much to the annoyance of local residents.

“It’s a problem that goes back many years. This is long overdue.”

He added: “The feedback we’ve had from both residents and commuters has been very positive and encouraging over the last six months while we have been carrying out work on the site.”

The car park occupies the former Kingsway Tyres site, which has undergone demolition and resurfacing over the last six months to create 22 extra-wide parking bays designed to accommodate even the largest commuter vehicles.

Richard said: “We’ve created larger spaces in response to feedback we’ve had about the station car park spaces being too small for people to feel comfortable parking there.”

An Askham resident who runs his own electrical contractor and property letting companies, Richard decided to embark on this new venture due to his own frustrating experiences.

He said: “I was doing a lot of work in the City, and I would never be able to park at the station, and I got tired of going up and down the roads around it.”

The car park benefits from secure entry and exit barriers, a pay-on-foot meter and is sited in view of the station, about a two-minute walk away.

Richard is currently in the process of getting the car park accredited by Park Mark, the national safety accreditation scheme run by the British Parking Association.

Open to all motorists, the car park is primarily aimed at those using the station, with a flat fee of £5 for 24 hours, compared with £9.50 for the same period at the station itself.

An estimated 506,900 passenger journeys began or ended at Retford Station in 2016-17, an average 1,400 every day, while its car park accommodates only 85 spaces.