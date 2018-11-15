Nearly £14m has been allocated to repair Lincolnshire roads

Gainsborough’s MP has welcomed the news of nearly £14million of funding which will be used to improve Lincolnshire roads.

The Department for Transport has revealed Lincolnshire’s share of the £420 million of roads funding announced in the Budget which will be £13.7m.

The money will be used to repair potholes, keep local bridges and structures open and safe, and help with other highways works that may be needed.

Gainsborough MP, Sir Edward Leigh, said: “I am delighted that Lincolnshire County Council will be receiving this funding boost to improve roads, helping hardworking people in the Gainsborough constituency.

“This additional new funding represents a significant boost in road maintenance and is on top of £950 million we are already providing to councils across the country this year for local highways maintenance.”

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Last year’s nightmare winter and the long-hot summer have both taken their toll on the roads, and this £13.7m will help us undo some of the damage.

“With 5,500 miles of road to maintain, we’ll be sure to make every penny count, and will look to keep the county’s roads in the best possible condition with the cash that’s available.

“However, while this extra funding is very welcome, it’s nowhere near the hundreds of millions of pounds we’d need to bring our roads up to the standard we’d like.

“That’s why we’ll continue to push the Government for fairer funding for Lincolnshire.

“If councils here received the average funding for council areas in England, the region would benefit from £116 million of extra funding for services every year – some of which could be used towards highways repairs.

“That would make a massive difference.”

The Budget also announced the biggest ever single cash injection to improve England’s roads, meaning that people can get to and from home and work quicker, boosting the local economy and improving air quality.

For the latest news on roadworks which will be taking place around the county visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.