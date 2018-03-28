Natwest will not reopen after flood damage

At the end of last year it was announced that Natwest in Gainsborough was set to close in June 2018.

However due to extensive damage caused by flooding which occurred on March 5, the branch in Market Street will not be reopening.

A spokesman from Natwest said: “We are communicating with our customers affected by the closure and proactively contacting vulnerable customers and regular branch users.

“We provide a range of alternative ways to bank, tailored to the needs of our customers and reflective of the way they live their lives.

“These include:

• Online and mobile: we are committed to educating customers on how to use these channels securely and simply.

• Telephony: our customers can contact us over the phone, via web-chat and social media. Our contact centres are open 24/7 and teams are trained to answer almost every query at first point of contact. Services available over the phone range from transfers and payments to opening new accounts, financial reviews and support with using digital banking.

• Video Banking: Customers are able to connect to our Video Bankers, wherever they are. They can assist our customers in many different ways, in a location chosen by them. These include full Financial Health Checks, opening personal accounts and discussing their short-term borrowing needs. This service can be accessed on a mobile or tablet, via a video connection.

• Post Office: We have a national agreement with the Post Office to provide our customers with a range of banking services. Customers can pay money in, take money out, check balances and business customers can get coinage. The closest Post Office is Gainsborough, 0.05 miles away from the branch; there are three Post Offices within three miles of the branch.

• ATMs: There are a number of free to use cash machines in your area. Details of these can be found at link.co.uk/atm-locator, by calling 03457 888 444 or speaking to a member of staff.

• Community Banker: Serving in the community and surrounding areas after the branch closure, the Community Banker will provide our customers with personal assistance in accessing the right banking options for their needs, as well as help with achieving their financial plans and goals. They will be able to work flexibly to support customers, including holding customer appointments in community locations and at customer homes where necessary. Customers will be able to meet the Local Community Banker every Tuesday at Costa, Marshalls Yard from 9am to 11am and every Friday in Gainsborough Library from 9am to 12pm

• TechXpert: Our experts will offer training and support with digital skills.

• Other Branches: Our nearest branch, Retford, is 11.6 miles away.”