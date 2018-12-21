Music loving teens from Worksop perform at concert to raise funds for their mental health first aid kits

Music loving teenagers from Worksop are drumming up funds for a social action project to create mental health first aid kits to be given to young people in need of help and support.

The teenagers are taking part in the National Citizen Service (NCS) programme and their first fundraising event was a Christmas concert at the Canalhouse in Nottingham, which raised almost £100 and was supported by family and friends who heard a programme of music that included original songs written by the performers.

One of the performers was Jasmine Hazlehurst, 16, from Worksop.

She played a guitar and sang her own composition called ‘Remember’ that celebrates her childhood.

She said: “Our NCS regional youth board is quite musical and we decided to stage a concert to generate funds that will finance the mental health first aid kits.”

Jasmine is an A level student at Outwood Academy Post 16 Centre.

She said: “We feel this is a really important project that will enable us to help young people with mental health issues.

“We want to include items that provide immediate practical help to relieve stress as well as guidance on the agencies offering more long term support and advice.

“I was so excited to be singing my song in front of a live audience and it was very special that my brother, who played guitar, was also with me as the music was about our days as young children.

“It was such a great atmosphere and everyone has been incredibly supportive.

“Being involved with NCS has given me so much, including the confidence to perform on stage.”

The NCS graduates intend to launch the special kits in the spring. Among the intended items are tactile therapy aids such as stress balls and fidget cubes and information on relaxation techniques.

There will be further positive guidance for the recipients that will also include leaflets, supplied by the mental health charity Young Minds, to explain the range of support services offered for young people.

Charlotte Drewett, NCS Graduate Engagement Manager, said: “I am really pleased and proud of all the efforts the regional youth board has made into making this event a success.

“It’s great to see a group of young people come together from across the region to deliver an amazing fundraiser for such a worthwhile and relevant cause.

“I am really excited to see the rest of their project work in the New Year as they create and distribute the mental health packs.”

NCS is recognised by UCAS and taking part is a great addition to any CV and costs participants just £50 or less to take part.