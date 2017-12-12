MPs hand over thousands of consultation responses to Notts Fire and Rescue Service

Two Nottinghamshire MPs have hand delivered thousands of responses to the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service consultation.

Bassetlaw MP, John Mann, and Ashfield MP, Gloria de Piero, took more than 3,500 responses to Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue HQ in Arnold.

John Mann said residents were queuing up to complete the consultations at his street stalls in Worksop and Retford.

He said the overwhelming public opinion is decisively against the proposed changes to the fire services in Bassetlaw and Ashfield which would get rid of full time fire cover at night.

The proposal is to introduce mixed crewing at Worksop and Retford fire stations.

Currently the stations are crewed 24/7 using one wholetime appliance and one retained appliance.

The proposal is to have one wholetime appliance and one retained appliance from 8am to 6pm and two retained appliance from 6pm to 8am.

John Mann said: “The people of Bassetlaw have spoken and they reject the deeply damaging cuts to fire services.

“The response to our efforts has been overwhelming, the people of Bassetlaw recognise that these cuts are very dangerous, and endanger the lives of residents.

“I hope that Notts Fire and Rescue service listen to the responses from the public and halt these life-threatening changes to our Fire Stations.”

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service Group Manager, Mick Sharman, said: “The aim of the independent public consultation is to get as much feedback as possible, from as many people as possible, to help the Combined Fire Authority make their decisions in February. It is therefore really important that people have taken the time to have their say.

“Going forward though there is still over a week left for people to take part in the process and fill out the survey, so the key message from us is that if you’ve not already taken part, please do, as we really want to hear your views.”

The consultation closes on December 17. To complete the questionnaire visit www.opinionresearch.co.uk/nfrs.