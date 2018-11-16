MP praises people of Bassetlaw for their turnout for Remembrance Day events

Last Sunday, I was proud to lay a wreath at the Remembrance Sunday service, writes John Mann MP.

There were commemorative events up and down the country and across Bassetlaw to mark 100 years since the ending of the First World War.

John Mann MP

In Worksop, I was happy to see that there were more people than ever to come out to remember all those who have given their lives in service to their country.

We will always remember them.

This week, I asked two questions to the Secretary of State for Education during education questions in Parliament.

The first question I raised was related to Worksop Town Football Academy and the report that the Department for Education conducted into the running of the academy.

I understand that not a single student from Bassetlaw passed the course and there was confusion surrounding the course taking place 50 miles away from where it was thought it was taking place.

I feel those involved should now attend a meeting with me and they should then pay back any money that has been lost by the students.

In my view, the whole case is a shambles. Students were promised a high quality education and a qualification.

Instead they are out of pocket and they do not have any qualification to show for it

As ever, this week, Brexit has dominated the news agenda and I have had constituents contact me about this issue.

Over the next month, I will be consulting the public, business and the unions over the options available.

I am launching a green energy information pack for local residents.

I get strong views about fracking from people but most local homes are heated by gas.

I am therefore encouraging people to shift towards renewable energy.

I have repeatedly argued for planning policy to incentivise renewable energy in new homes but I am keen to ensure that those opposing gas extraction have an alternative for their own domestic use.