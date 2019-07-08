Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Bassetlaw crash

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after a crash in Bassetlaw.

The collision occurred on Mansfield Road, Babworth, at around 10.10am on Sunday when the motorbike left the road.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after the incident

The 57-year-old biker's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed while the emergency services dealt with the incident and it was reopened at around 1.20pm.

Anyone who witnessed the single-vehicle collision is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 274 of 7 July 2019.