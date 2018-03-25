MISSING: Have you seen this teenager?

Police are concerned about a missing teenager.

Leah Hazleton, 16, was last seen in Selston - on the Derbyshire/Nottinghamshire border - at 2.20pm yesterday.

She is around 4ft 11in tall with brown shoulder-length hair and of medium build.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "It is not entirely clear what Leah was wearing when she went missing but she often wears bright red lipstick.

"If you have any information, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 481 of March 24, 2018."