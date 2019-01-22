Met Office warns of risk of injuries on icy surfaces as big freeze bites

The Met Office has warned of the perils of icy surfaces in its latest weather alert.

The yellow warning of ice in the East Midlands is valid between 4pm today and 11am tomorrow.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "A band of rain will clear Northern Ireland on Monday evening with surface temperatures falling away behind this and icy stretches likely to form on some untreated surfaces.

"Wintry showers will push into the country from the northwest overnight, with a few centimetres possible across northern and western counties, especially over higher ground.

"Expect some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and ice on some roads, pavements and cycle paths."