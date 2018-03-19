MEP pledged his support after Gainsborough visit

After a visit to Gainsborough the MEP has pledged his support for the town and is keen to learn about Invest Gainsborough.

Business leaders and council representatives showcased the great regeneration work taking place in the town.

And MEP Rupert Matthews was so impressed with the work that he wanted to find out more about Invest Gainsborough and to lend his support.

Mr Matthews said: “Gainsborough has a fantastic history but more importantly it has a great future.

“On my recent visit, I was delighted to see and hear about the exciting regeneration plans taking place in the town.

“From the obvious signs of construction taking place for the new hotel, to the innovative shop front scheme and the way the enabling approach of the council, working closely with business and other partners via the Gainsborough Place Board.

“But that is only scratching the surface – there is so much more potential and so much more being planned for the wider place strategy, including leisure and housing developments.

“I would like to say a big well done to all who have invested in Gainsborough and has helped to bring it to this point.”

Mr Matthews who represents the town, hosted a lunch at the Gainsborough Golf Club to meet local stakeholders.

Among the guests included Sir Edward Leigh, MP for Gainsborough, and representatives of the Place Board, which is made up of local; business and education leaders.

Leader of West Lindsey District Council, Jeff Summers, said: “It’s great to have the support of the MEP and the MP with the developments of Gainsborough.

“Having the support of Sir Edward and Rupert helps boost ones confidence in a programme of works this size.

“The discussions with the major players of our towns regeneration projects were all positive.

“I am hopeful we will have further significant announcements soon.

“The lunch was a fantastic opportunity for local stakeholders, councillors and partners to celebrate our success in drawing down government enabling funding and to discuss the next steps.

“ I also enjoyed the sausage, mash and peas provided by our very own Gainsborough Golf Club.

“A sample of Lincolnshire produce at its best.”

Gainsborough is seeking to increase its population by 10,000 to 36,000 in the next 20 years and West Lindsey District Council agreed an £18 million regeneration plan for in February 2016 which includes plans to enhance the linkages between the town centre, Marshall’s Yard and the river front, rejuvenate the town centre, improve the town’s traditional housing stock and environment and Progress the Gainsborough Marina.

For more information about Invest Gainsborough visit www.investgainsborough.com.