East Midlands Labour MEP, Rory Palmer, rolled up his sleeves to help out at the Bassetlaw food bank in Lowtown Street last week.

Mr Palmer joined regular volunteers to sort through donations and make up emergency food parcels for local people.

Mr Palmer said: “With Christmas approaching I would encourage people to buy a few extra items when they go shopping.

“Small donations keep Bassetlaw food bank going, let’s make sure that the shelves remain fully stocked and ready for those in need.”