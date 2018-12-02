Men who committed violent Ollerton car jacking get 26 years in prison

Two men who committed a violent attack on a woman driving through Ollerton have been sentenced to a combined total of 26 years and three months in prison.

Thomas Cawley, 30, of Turner Lane in Newark, and Tristan Sheppard, 22, of Commercial Gate in Mansfield, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, November 30, having pleaded guilty to a series of robberies earlier this year.

On August 11, 2017, one of them lay down on a dark section of the A614 at around 12.20am, feigning injury while the other crouched over him.

When a 20-year-old woman stopped to offer help, the men got up and dragged her from her car.

They bit her thigh and threatened her with rape before taking her car and leaving her stranded in the middle of the road.

Detective Constable Emily Bucklow said: “This was a particularly nasty attack which has scarred a young woman for the rest of her life.

“The planning and deceit behind this single act is chilling and to take advantage of someone’s kindness in this way is beyond belief.”

Following the car jacking, the two men went on to commit a series of armed robberies at shops in South Yorkshire.

They were arrested five days later following the investigation and collaboration with police over the county border.

DC Bucklow added: “I’m pleased that we were able to find and prove that Cawley and Sheppard were responsible and that they’re now serving lengthy sentences behind bars and I’d like to thank our colleagues at South Yorkshire for working with us on this case.

“The young lady involved has shown immense bravery throughout and I hope that she can now put it behind her.”

Sheppard received seven years and six months for the Ollerton car robbery and six years nine months for the robberies and other matters committed in Sheffield.

Cawley was given eight years for the Ollerton car robbery and four years for the Sheffield robberies.