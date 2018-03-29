Meet the restoration expert who’s been appointed to breathe life back into Bridge Street

A restoration expert is determined to breathe life into Worksop’s most historic street after being appointed as the town’s townscape heritage officer.

Jane Harrison, who recently took on the role at Bassetlaw District Council, says the key to attracting new businesses to Worksop lies in the restoration and conservation of Bridge Street’s iconic buildings – many of which are centuries old.

Jane Harrison, newly appointed Townscape Heritage Officer

The former stone conservationist at Lincoln Cathedral is also encouraging the community to get involved with the heritage project to further rejuvenate the area.

Jane’s first task will see her working to ensure an “exciting” £1.28 million grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund, boosted to a total of about £2.3m with funds from the council and businesses, is used to its full potential.

She said: “First off, I’d like to say a huge thank you to National Lottery players who made the £1.28m grant possible.

“All residents want to see the town thrive.

“The first step to enticing new shops and restaurants is to ensure our historic buildings are repaired and enhanced to the best standard, so business owners don’t have to worry about inheriting any problems.

“However, this project is not just about the conservation and restoration of Worksop’s iconic buildings, it’s an opportunity for the community to engage with their heritage.

“We’re currently seeking volunteers to help gather photographs and stories of the buildings contained within the project, which we will use to hold heritage exhibitions and reminiscence sessions.

“We want to involve students and will be offering heritage skills training sessions for young people studying construction as well as a traditional signwriting course.

“We will also be liaising with schools in the area to develop teaching resource packs so pupils can gain a deeper understanding of Worksop’s architectural history.”

If you are interested in getting involved, email jane.harrison@bassetlaw.gov.uk