Meet Christmas Day police officers PC Jennie Ellse and PD Quantum

Meet PC Jennie Ellse and PD Quantum- who will be working on Christmas Day and Boxing Day this year.

Two-year-old Quantum is a German Shepherd x Belgian Malinios and has been with Nottinghamshire Police for just one year. This is his first Christmas Day on duty.

PC Ellse said: “There’s no one I would rather work with on Christmas Day than Quantum and, once we’ve finished for the day, he’ll be getting some Christmassy treats himself.

“He might fancy himself as Santa’s little helper (and I don’t doubt he’d be fantastic at it) but, for me, he’s the perfect colleague and he certainly deserves a stocking full of presents this year!”