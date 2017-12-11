Mechanic nabbed for drink driving when Worksop cops saw beer cans in his car

A mechanic was nabbed when he was more than twice over the drink drive limit in Worksop after police spotted empty beer cans in his car, a court heard.

Wojciech Smolen’s silver Audi was stopped on Kilton Hill, at 5.55pm, on November 24, while queueing at a police roadblock for a road traffic collision.

A test revealed he had 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Smolen, 31, of Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted driving with excess alcohol, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for a driving matter, but it was not alcohol-related.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said: “He accepts that he has been an absolute idiot. As part of his role as a car mechanic he needs to test-drive vehicles. He will lose his job.”

Smolen was banned for 20 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the length of the disqualification by 152 days if completed by January 2019.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.