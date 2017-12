A Gainsborough man has been given a 12 month conditonal discharge after he stole a number of items.

David Titley, 36, of Aisby Walk, Gainsborough, stole meat worth £56, cheese worth £21.16, two hair brushes and dryers both worh £49.98 and three socket sets worth £34. He has been ordered to pay a total of £155.12 and £34 costs.