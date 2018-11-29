Mash Report man wants Jason and Idris to tell him if this bus lane is a bus lane again or not

People seem to enjoying getting angry at the news these days, writes Steve N Allen.

I really shouldn’t help but here’s a story you might find annoying.

Steve N Allen

Hundreds of motorists got bus lane fines because of the filming of an Idris Elba and Jason Statham film.

The council had suspended the bus lane during the filming but reinstated it without telling anyone.

There is so much to hate in this.

Firstly, bus lanes.

Did you know they cost drivers so much it’s actually cheaper to buy a bus and drive in the lanes legally?

That’s not true but the fact you thought it could be true tells you a lot.

It would be okay if all bus lanes were the same.

But some are 24 hours and some have operating hours around those of Royal Mail delivery depots (‘open between 9am and 9.05 am, alternate weekdays where the date is the product of two primes?’).

The signs that tell you the operating hours are always so late that you don’t go in, just in case, and spend your life being undertaken, till you go in once and, bam, fine.

Secondly on my hate, it’s an Idris Elba and Jason Statham film.

I’d better buy some hearing aids to watch that whisper-fest in the cinema.

Both actors mumble so much they barely make a sound.

It’s also annoying that people weren’t told the bus lane was back in play.

How were they meant to know that Jason and Idris had stopped filming?

They couldn’t hear them when they were doing it.

But you know what makes me really angry?

The council cancelled all the fines.

So it means I can’t rant about this news story.

That makes me so angry.