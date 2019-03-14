Mansfield woman was boozed up when she borrowed pal’s car

A Mansfield woman couldn’t remember why she got into a friend’s car and crashed it into a another vehicle after a night out boozing, a court heard.

Police officers heard a loud bang and a car alarm going off, before finding Bethany Cook at the wheel of a black Vauxhall Adam, in a car park off Curbar Close, at 4am, on February 9.

The car had hit a VW Golf, said prosecutor Neil Hollett, and a test revealed she had 67 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

“She told officers that she finished work at midnight and got a taxi into town to meet friends,” he said.

“She doesn’t know how much alcohol she consumed. She can’t remember how she got the keys or why she drove.

“She can recall reversing the vehicle and remembers someone shouting at her about parking in the wrong space.”

Cook, who represented herself and had no previous convictions, said: “I had no intention of going on a public road. That’s my only defence.”

Cook, 22, of Mandalay Road, Pleasley, admitted the drink driving, and driving without insurance or a licence, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

She was banned for 18 months, but was offered a drink-driver rehabilitation course, which will cut thee disqualification by 137 days if completed before February 2020.

She was fined £276 and was ordered to pay a £30 governent tax and £85 costs.