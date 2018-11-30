Mansfield woman stole hoover to fund drug habit

A Mansfield woman who stole a hoover was caught as she tried to sell it in a nearby pub for drug money, magistrates heard

Staff at B&M Bargains watched Jeanette Talbot walk out with the £99 Dyson hoover under her arm, and followed her to the Wheatsheaf pub, at midday on November 29,

Prosecutor Robert Carr said she appeared to be trying to sell it when staff intervened and the hoover was recovered.

Talbot told officers she wanted to sell it to buy drugs, and she tested positive for opiates and cocaine at the police station.

Simon Greaves, mitigating, said: “She acknowledges she has had drug problems for some time.”

He said she had been on a methadone programme, but “fell off the wagon” after she was prevented from seeing her son.

Talbot, 49, of Layton Burroughs, admitted the theft when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Sentencing was adjourned to Tuesday so she could be assessed by probation officers, and she was remanded in custody until then.