Mansfield teen climbed into cop shop car park

A Mansfield teen who was arrested with a stolen bank card after he was caught in a police car park has been given a curfew.

CCTV recorded Jacob Morley climbing over a wall at Mansfield police station, and trying car door handles with another male, on March 3.

The bank card had been left in a purse, in its owner’s car, overnight, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

Michael Little, mitigating, said a Youth Rehabilitation Order was imposed on January 19, ten days before Morley turned 18.

Morley, of Fritchley Court, admitted being found on enclosed premises and theft by finding, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on March 5.

On Wednesday, district judge Jonathan Taaffe told him: “You’re developing a worrying tendency to commit crimes.

“There’s no reason why you shouldn’t be working and making a life for yourself.”

A six-week curfew, from 7pm to 6am, was imposed and Morley was ordered to pay £85 court costs.

You can read more of the latest Mansfield court cases here.

