Mansfield shoplifter recalled to prison

A Mansfield man who stole a wireless video monitor from B&Q while on licence after a jail term, has been recalled to prison, a court heard.

Jamie Lee Harris placed the £158 item into his bag and made no effort to pay for it, but was detained by staff at the Sutton branch of the store, on January 30.

David Grant, mitigating, said while Harris was in prison he was prescribed methadone but even when it was increased from 30ml to 60 ml, he was forced to “top up” to satisfy his cravings.

“It’s the only way available to him to fund the habit which is so compelling and so life-destroying,” said Mr Grant.

The court heard Harris is on licence until May 27.

Harris, 29, of Farmilo Crescent, admitted the theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was given eight weeks for the theft, because of his long history of offending, which will run concurrently with the remainder of his prison sentence.

He was ordered to pay a £115 government surcharge.