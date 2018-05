A Mansfield pensioner has been charged with sexually assaulting a number of girls as young as ten.

Alan Smith, 74, of Eakring Court, denied nine charges of sexual touching and assault, which were alleged to have happened in the 1970s, and as recently as 2016, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was granted unconditional bail until June 22, for a case management hearing at Nottingham Crown Court.