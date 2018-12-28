Mansfield drink driver knew “there was no excuse for it”

A Mansfield man was over the limit when he undertook another car and forced it to stop in the early hours of the morning, a court heard.

Joseph McKenzie’s white Citreon C15 van was stopped after police spotted him performing the manoeuvre on Violet Hill, on November 22.

A test revealed he had 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for drink driving in 2014, when he was banned for 18 months.

McKenzie, who represented himself, said: “I know there’s no excuse for it.”

McKenzie, 28, of Stranrear Close, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted drink driving and driving without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was banned for three years and the drink drive rehabilitation course was not offered to him. His licence was endorsed for the insurance offence.

He was fined £165, and ordered to pay a £30 government surcharge and £85 costs.