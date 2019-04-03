Mansfield crack smoker stole coins from disabled OAP

A Mansfield man who smoked crack cocaine before stealing a jar of coins from a disabled pensioner has been jailed, a court heard.

Jackson Tideswell went to the 70-year-old man’s home on Burlington Drive, and asked to borrow £10, but was refused, on February 25.

“He left the address and returned shortly afterwards,” said prosecutor Ben Payne.

When the occupant, who was also a family friend, gave him a cup of water, Tideswell snatched a jar containing £8 in loose change and went out the back door.

He later told police he “felt down” after smoking crack and splitting up with his girlfriend, the court heard.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said the self-employed carpet fitter had “fallen on hard times.”

He had tested positive for cocaine at the police station, but was not a regular user and had also stopped using cannabis.

Tideswell failed to turn up to court, on April 1, because he overslept, added Mr Hogarth.

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbet said Tideswell felt “dreadful” about stealing from his neighbour, which was done to fund a “spiralling cocaine habit.”

He was left convicted for affray after threatening night wardens with a broken bottle in the city centre, she added.

Tideswell, 29, of Flint Avenue, Forest Town, admitted the dwelling theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “This is a despicable and mean offence.

“It’s targetting a vulnerable and disabled man who leaves his door open so that carers can come.

“There’s a gross breach of trust.”

He imposed a two year restraining order to give the victim “some peace of mind that you will not be repeating this exercise.”

He jailed Tideswell for 20 weeks, and ordered him to pay a £115 government surcharge on his release.

