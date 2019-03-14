Mansfield cannabis man warned to stub out his habit

A Mansfield man who was caught with cannabis twice within four months has been warned to stub out his habit, a court heard.

Police stopped Jordan Jackson’s red Ford Fiesta on Milton Street, at 5pm on February 8, and smelled cannabis.

Two deal bags containing the drug were found in Jackson’s shoulder bag, and two more were discovered under a matt on the floor of the car, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

Melanie Hoffman, mitigating, said Jackson, who has recently become a father, had a night off from child-care and bought £30 of the drug to smoke at his friend’s house.

“He doesn’t want his daughter having a father coming before the courts,” she said.

She said that Jackson had lost his job as a window fabricator as a result of the arrest, and was now delivering takeaways.

But magistrates heard that Jackson was convicted of the same offence on November 16, last year, and warned him to stay drug-free.

Jackson, 22, of Westfield Lane, admitted possession of the Class B drug when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

For more of the most recent cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court go here.