Mansfield cannabis man says he will “grow up”

A Mansfield man who was caught with cannabis has resolved to “grow up” and concentrate on providing for his family, magistrates heard.

Officers stopped Jordan Jackson’s car on King’s Mill Road East, because they wanted to advise him about revving his engine excessively, at 7.30pm, on March 23.

A clear bag of cannabis was found in the rear nearside footwell, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

He said Jackson was convicted of possession with intent to supply the drug, in February 2017, when he received a 12 month community order with 140 hours of unpaid work.

Michael Little, mitigating, said: “He put his hand up straight away and it was a relatively small amount.”

He said Jackson, an agency worker who recently became a father, says: “I need to grow up and my focus is on providing for my family.”

Jackson, 22, of Westfield Lane, admitted possession of the Class B drug when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £220, and ordered to pay a £30 government surcharge and costs of £85.