Mansfield burglar in “Hulk” mask trashed teenager’s bedroom

A Mansfield man disguised himself in a “Hulk” mask before scaling a wall and ransacking a teenage boy’s bedroom, a court heard.

A chair leg was used to smash the double-glazed window of an outbuilding in the back garden, and the room was searched.

The pair made off with a black box, said prosecutor Emma Heath-Tilford.

“The owner says the property was trashed,” she said.

Barber was later found with two other men in a car, which also contained the Hulk mask, the chair leg, and the black box.

Barber, 24, of Kirton Close, Meden Vale, admitted burglary when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Magistrates said their powers of sentencing were insufficient, and Barber was granted inconditional bail until January 10, to appear at Nottingham Crown Court.