Mansfield boozer nicked electrical gear from Asda

A Mansfield boozer who stole sound equipment from Asda has asked for help to conquor his drinking problem.

Scott Eadson took electrical goods worth £163 from the Old Mill Lane store, on February 16, and returned three days later to pick up a £95 blue tooth speaker.

Chris Lacey, mitigating, said Eadson was spotted on both occasions and detained shortly after leaving the store on February 19.

“He has had an alcohol problem for more than ten years,” Mr Lacey said. “In the past he has engaged with probation and local services.

“He is quite keen to get into some kind of group therapy.”

Eadson, 39, of Vale Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted two counts of theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonagthan Taaffe said: “Well Mr Eadson, you’re obviously an intelligent man.

“You need to understand that your drinking and your addiction to alcohol has brought you to a low point in life and unless you tackle that, things won’t get any better.

“I dare say it has led to heartbreak for your family. While I appreciate it’s an addiction, it’s selfish to put your needs before other people.

“There’s only one person who can tackle this and that’s you.”

Eadson was given a 12 month conditional discharge, with five rehabilitation days and an alcohol treatment programme for six months.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs, an £85 government surcharge and a £50 fine.