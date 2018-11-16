Man stole from Sutton stores to fund 25-year drug habit

A man stole food, cans of deoderant and Christmas lights from Sutton shops to fund a 25-year drug habit, a court heard.

Craig Roebuck took £39 of lamb from the Co-Op, on September 13, coffee and cheese worth £18, and £17 of laundry products, from the Co-Op filling station, on Huthwaite Road,on October 29.

He also stole £25 of deoderant from Wilkos, on November 6, £20 of Christmas lights from Poundstretcher, on November 13, and £55 of perfume from B&M Bargains, on November 15.

On October 21 he was found unconscious in the street, and a quantity of the “zombie” drug mamba was found on him.

Michael Little, mitigating, said Roebuck’s last court appearance had been in June 2017, when he received 22 weeks in prison for shoplifting.

He said Roebuck had made “significant” progress since his release, and had stopped using heroin.

But the heroin substitute Subutx which he had been prescribed was too low, Mr Little said, and he relapsed into drug use, first with mamba and then heroin.

Probation officer Sarah Alderton said Roebuck had a long-term, 25 year drug problem.

“The longest period of being free of drugs was when he was working with the probation service,” she said. “The motivation is clearly there to get him back to where he was.”

Roebuck, 41, of High Street, Tibshelf, admitted the thefts and possession of the drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was given a 12 month community order, with a six month drug rehabiliatation requirement, and ten rehabilitation activity days to help with his benefits and accommodation.

He was fined £25, and ordered to pay an £85 government surcharge, as well as £47 compensation.